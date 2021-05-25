This $70 brewer mug makes fresh coffee on the go in under 60 seconds

Getting through a morning is generally hard enough, but if you're constantly on the go, it can be particularly brutal. And we don't just mean brutal on your time, stamina, or mental health. Heck, running around like that can put a pretty serious hurt on your wallet too, especially if every morning has to include a Starbucks run. Those Java Chip Frappuccinos really add up fast, you know.

Instead, you can travel with your own portable barista in the form of a Kopipresso Brewer Mug. Since not every location is going to have a hot free cup of joe available when needed, the Kopipresso puts all those fresh-brewing functions right into a device no bigger than a typical travel mug that can serve the coffee you want anytime.

No matter where you're working, the Kopipresso Brewer Mug coffee brewing system means your nomadic work habits don't have to mess with your coffee fix. Standing 9 inches tall and weighing in at just over a pound, this desktop device is ridiculously simple. Just spoon coffee grounds into the carafe or even pop in a Keurig K-Cup, pour in hot water, snap the headpiece in place, flip the whole thing over and push the button. In 60 seconds, you'll have 16 oz. of piping hot coffee ready to go.

The circular extraction process ensures better extraction from your coffee pods or ground coffee than similar brewers, even supplying a second touch feature for a stronger brew when you need that extra push.

The mug features sealed drip-resistant chambers sporting water-tight seals, so you won't have to worry about drips when you toss it in a bag or carry it around without coffee spilling all over your stuff. Meanwhile, the Kopipresso is powered via Micro USB, so once it's plugged into your laptop or any other compatible device, you're all set. And the built-in insulation keeps your cup hot for up to 6 hours, through all those boring meetings and Zoom calls.

The Kopipresso Brewer Mug is a $90 value, but with the current deal, it's on sale now at more than $20 off the regular price, available for just $69.95.

Prices subject to change.