With Tokyo Olympics 8 weeks away, Japan's hospital crises has experts urging to cancel it

Japan is moving ahead with plans to host the Olympics in Tokyo beginning on July 23 despite massive public opposition. Hospitals in the country are overflowing with new Covid-19 patients and many doctors, politicians, business leaders, experts, and members of the public are calling for the Japanese government to call it off.

The fresh wave of cases in Japan prompted the United States to warn its citizens not to travel to Japan. It raised the travel advisory for Japan to level four. "The action — which comes despite far lower infection rates in Japan than the U.S. — is a fresh blow to a country struggling to convince its own public and the international community that it's ready to host the Summer Olympics beginning on July 23, following their delay in 2020," reports MSN.

"The Olympics should be stopped, because we already have failed to stop the flow of new variants from England, and next might be an inflow of Indian variants," Akira Takasu, the head of emergency medicine at the Osaka Medical and Pharmaceutical University Hospital (OMPUH), told The Sun.

Hiroshi Mikitani, CEO of Rakuten, told CNN that hosting the Olympics was a "suicide mission."

The Japanese government has not taken any steps to suspend the Olympics.