Woman accidentally threw out a $1 million lottery ticket, but it came back to her

Lea Rose Fiega from Massachusetts was on a lunch break from work when she bought a lottery scratch ticket at a convenience store. But, in a rush, she only scratched the surface, so to speak, quickly tossing her ticket before giving it a good look. She didn't notice the $1-million prize, but fortunately the honest shop owners did.

From HuffPost:

The ticket lay behind the counter for 10 days.

"One evening, I was going through the tickets from the trash and found out that she didn't scratch the number," Abhi Shah, the son of the store's owners told WWLP-TV. "I scratched the number and it was $1 million underneath the ticket."

Fiega is a regular customer, so the family knew immediately who had discarded it.

"He came to my office and said 'my Mom and Dad would like to see you,'" she said. "I said 'I'm working,' and he said 'no you have to come over.' So I went over there and that's when they told me. I was in total disbelief. I cried, I hugged them."