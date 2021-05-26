Arrest warrant issued for Marilyn Manson

Prosecutors in New Hampshire issued an arrest warrant for the rock singer Brian Warner, better known by the stage name Marilyn Manson, on misdemeanor assault charges. The details aren't clear, NBC News reports, but it appears Manson is accused of spitting on a videographer at a 2019 concert. The warrant was issued shortly therafter after but local police yesterday publicized it.

Mr. Warner, his Agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges," the police department said, referring to Manson's real name of Brian Warner. An attorney for Manson called the claim "ludicrous" but said they are committed to cooperating with authorities. "It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera," Howard King said.

"This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply," he said.