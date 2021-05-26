It's for an older model, sadly, but I would have bought this splendid ball maze iPhone case were it for a newer one. I can't imagine why it hasn't been updated, but the fact I discovered it at The Worst Things For Sale perhaps should clue me in. It comes in pink or blue.
Ball maze iPhone case
