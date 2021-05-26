Listen to this 1946 informational on the wonders of post office work.

Spoken Word with Electronics is an audio series delivering to you a two side recording of unusual stories paired with vintage modular electronic sounds

Hi, everyone, welcome back to the show. This week, the focus is on warm weather! Few things say spring or summmer to me more than the sound of lawn mowers. Lawn Mower season came in with a big bang (or buzz) this month, and it is given a tribute in our introduction — It's Lawn Mower Season.

The main audio for this week is a terrific 1946 audio informational from the U.S. Post Office, titled "Meet the Mailman" — You'll find untouched audio here with a re-imagined narrative of Glen Tucker, the bed ridden boy, here. Lots of incredible people, from Charles Mingus to Charles Bukowski (okay, incredible people named Charles) have worked for the USPS over the years, and with Trump threatening its existence and most of us surviving off deliveries for over a year, now is a good time to celebrate the Mail Workers! I love physical mail, and this week is a tribute to that. Great narration on the informational track, too.

SPOKEN WORD WITH ELECTRONICS #54: LAWN MOWER SEASON! and Government Informationals on Mailmen, 1946.

Connect with SWWE via Postal Scale and Stamps on Bandcamp, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you podcast.

Thanks and have a good week, Ethan