MyPillow guy Mike Lindell kicked out of Republican Governor's Association event as soon as he checked in

MyPillow's Mike Lindell flew to Nashville to attend the 3-day spring conference put on by the Republican Governors Association. He's attended RGA meetings several times before, including winter 2020, according to Politico, but this week, as soon as he checked in to the conference, he was kicked out.

He also "tried to join transportation for members only for a dinner at the Tennessee Governor's Mansion," but the Trump-loving pariah was shut out of that as well.

From Politico:

Lindell on Tuesday shared a screenshot of a calendar event headlined "RGA – Nashville Meeting" with the attachment "Nashville Agenda.pdf," and said he had been invited to the event in the last month or two. He also shared the schedule of RGA events for Tuesday and Wednesday that had the word "CONFIDENTIAL" at the bottom. Lindell also shared his "executive roundtable" badge to the conference; the dinner Tuesday night was titled "executive roundtable reception and dinner." Earlier on Tuesday, Lindell had gone on Steve Bannon's radio show and promised to confront Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, RGA's chair, about the election and allegations of fraud in their states. Lindell has attended previous meetings of the RGA, including the winter 2020 meeting, where a few Republican governors encouraged him to run for governor of Minnesota. Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell brought him to that event, but Lindell was not with McDonnell at the hotel on Tuesday. Trump has also encouraged Lindell to run.

Image by Gage Skidmore / Flickr