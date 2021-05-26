Operators of Long Beach's foundering Queen Mary accused of stealing COVID-19 relief funds

The Queen Mary is a giant disaster. The ship is suffering from so much deferred maintenance, and a history of mismanagement, that it may capsize if drastic repairs can't be started soon.

I think we have discovered that maintaining former ocean liners as luxury hotels, malls, or other sea-side attractions is not cost effective. These ships were not designed to operate forever, aren't a lot of fun to visit, and never seem to generate enough revenue to keep themselves afloat.

In addition to overseeing the boat as it has deteriorated so badly, two of the Queen Mary's current operators are accused with stealing a ton of COVID-19 paycheck protection funds.

Long Beach Post: