The Elicto Power Scrubber has the juice to make Cleaning Day more bearable

A mop covers your hardwood floors. A vacuum covers your rugs and carpets. But when you have to clean spaces that traditional cleaning tools can't handle, you might have to call a specialist to bring out the big guns. The Elicto ES-100 Waterproof Telescopic Power Scrubber offers just that, with enough serious cleaning power to tear through tough jobs we all wish we could ignore.

This cordless Power Scrubber comes with five different rotating heads, each of which are easily attached to give the beefy cleaner the right tool for the job, It's well-suited for indoor jobs like blasting caked-in grime off your kitchen and bathroom floors, or outside scrubbing the filthy floor of your garage or the concrete pool deck in your backyard.

Users get a hard short brush for scrubbing hard tile, swimming pools, or rugged dirt; a long bristle brush for detailed work like toilet bowls, car wheels, and door gaps. It also comes with a cotton flannel pad for flat bathroom floors, bathtubs, sinks, and walls, a scouring pad for deep scrubbing on tough, set-in stains, and a sponge brush for cleaning windows, mirrors, car windshields, and more.

Each head is also equipped with a 90-degree angle spin to angle into tough positions, while the telescopic rod design sends an extendable rod out to a maximum height of 50 inches. With its waterproof IPX7 functional testing certification, the Power Scrubber is impervious to water, and the 2,000mAh battery assures an impressive runtime of up to 2 hours of cleaning on a single charge.

From dirt and other filth to germs and bacteria, the Power Scrubber can get into all corners — tight or tall — to achieve the thorough clean that everyone wants without putting in the work. The Elicto ES-100 Waterproof Telescopic Power Scrubber retails for $119, but right now, it's available at almost $10 off, cutting your final price down to just $110.

Prices subject to change.