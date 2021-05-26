The incredible Bob Baker Marionette Theatre is coming to Knott's Berry Farm this summer

Bob Baker and his partner Alton Wood started The Bob Baker Marionette Theatre in 1963 by transforming a dilapitated shop near downtown Los Angeles into a magical place for families to enjoy puppet shows.
Since then, over one million children have attended the shows and the theatre is an important part of Los Angeles history.
Going there was a highlight of my childhood. I loved the feeling of attending a traditional, live theatre performance in an age of digital media and valued the sense of community it offered. I was excited to hear that BBMT will be performing puppet shows at Knott's Berry Farm in Orange County all summer long. If you live in LA or if you're visiting, check out one of their live marionette performances!.
The performances will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Fiesta Plaza Stage in Fiesta Village at Knotts Berry Farm beginning Friday, May 21st and running through September 5th. The performances are included with price of admission to the park.
From their site:
The Bob Baker Marionettes are proud to continue the legacy of puppet performances at the historic Knott's Berry Farm. Dating from Tony Kemeny's puppet wagon in the late 1950s to René Zendejas' marionette performances in the 1980s, Knott's Berry Farm's tradition of enchantment through the art of puppetry contributes a unique chapter to Southern California entertainment history. Bob Baker Marionette Theater looks forward to a summer of performances on the very same Fiesta Village stage where past generations of puppetry legends have delighted audiences of all ages.
Southern California's original theme park, Knott's Berry Farm, commemorates its 100-year anniversary with a grand summer-long celebration paying tribute to the Knott family's rich history and legacy of family fun for all. "The Knott's Family Reunion" is a chance for friends and families to come together to relive their favorite Knott's remembrances while also creating unforgettable, exciting new memories. Guests will be immersed in a once-in-a-lifetime celebration featuring festive park décor, themed food items, unique entertainment, exclusive merchandise and special surprises along the way, all paying homage to the nostalgia that surrounds the historic theme park.