The incredible Bob Baker Marionette Theatre is coming to Knott's Berry Farm this summer

Bob Baker and his partner Alton Wood started The Bob Baker Marionette Theatre in 1963 by transforming a dilapitated shop near downtown Los Angeles into a magical place for families to enjoy puppet shows.

Since then, over one million children have attended the shows and the theatre is an important part of Los Angeles history.

Going there was a highlight of my childhood. I loved the feeling of attending a traditional, live theatre performance in an age of digital media and valued the sense of community it offered. I was excited to hear that BBMT will be performing puppet shows at Knott's Berry Farm in Orange County all summer long. If you live in LA or if you're visiting, check out one of their live marionette performances!.

The performances will take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Fiesta Plaza Stage in Fiesta Village at Knotts Berry Farm beginning Friday, May 21st and running through September 5th. The performances are included with price of admission to the park.

From their site: