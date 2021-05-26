Watch this trailer for a new movie about anarchist pop-punks Chumbawamba

This trailer opens with a silver-haired man in a nice suit, walking his dog in an urban neighborhood. "My name is Dunstan Bruce," he says. "I'm a 59-year-old man and I'm struggling. Once upon a time, I really thought I could change the world, make a difference in the midst of all that chaos that was, way back when when I was someone. Someone who was at the forefront of the revolutionary vanguard. Yeah, I was the voice of the people but now I'm nothing but a washed-up rinsed-out retired radical, and I haven't got a clue what to do. Yeah, this is someone who was someone once."

I Get Knocked Down is the untold story of Leeds-based anarcho-pop band Chumbawamba. Founding band-member Dunstan Bruce is 59, and he is struggling with the fact that the world seems to be going to hell in a handcart. Twenty years after his fall from grace, Bruce is angry and frustrated, but how does a retired middle-aged radical get back up again? In this punk version of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, Dunstan is visited by the antagonistic ghost of his anarchist past – his alter ego, 'Babyhead' – who forces him to question his own life, sending him on a search for his long-lost anarchist mojo. Following Bruce's personal voyage of rediscovery, redemption, and reawakening, I Get Knocked Down acts as a call to arms to those who think activism is best undertaken by someone else.