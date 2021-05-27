Check out these stunning illustrated Japanese translations of Dune

My old college pal Matt has spent the last few years scouring the Internet to collect the full Japanese translations of the entire Dune saga from Hayakawa Publishing (not to be confused with the recent American graphic novel adaptation). While the books are technically translations of the actual text of the Frank Herbert sci-fi series, they also feature accompanying illustrations by Shotaro Ishinomori (Kamen Rider) and Naoyuki Kato.
Matt compiled a lengthy Twitter thread chronicling his read through of the series, trying to match the illustrations with their iconic moments from the English-language text. Here are some highlights: