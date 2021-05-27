Check out these stunning illustrated Japanese translations of Dune

My old college pal Matt has spent the last few years scouring the Internet to collect the full Japanese translations of the entire Dune saga from Hayakawa Publishing (not to be confused with the recent American graphic novel adaptation). While the books are technically translations of the actual text of the Frank Herbert sci-fi series, they also feature accompanying illustrations by Shotaro Ishinomori (Kamen Rider) and Naoyuki Kato.

I've finally collected all of the Japanese Hayakawa editions of the #Dune series. Here's a thread of some of the beautiful artwork by Shotaro Ishinomori and Naoyuki Kato. Heads up that there will be a few general spoilers throughout.

Matt compiled a lengthy Twitter thread chronicling his read through of the series, trying to match the illustrations with their iconic moments from the English-language text. Here are some highlights:

"Put your right hand in the box," she said.

Now Harkonnen shall kill Harkonnen," Paul whispered.

On his seventeenth birthday, Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen killed his one hundredth slave-gladiator in the family games.

Where Otheym's house had been there stood now a pillar of fire, a blinding jet roaring at the heavens.

Alia experienced a sense of supreme exaltation. Attacking blade and target became blurs among blurs. She felt that the sword in her hand had become alive. She was an anti-target. She did not move the blade; it moved her.

"What are you doing to me?" Hayt gasped.

"You are the instrument I was taught to play," Bijaz said.

There were Baronies and Earldoms to be had on the many worlds of this realm… once the twin Atreides were removed.

"I have come to interpret your dream, Puissant Lord."

Why can't they see it as I see it? Idaho wondered.

"My mind controls my reality." His eyes glittered, and he repeated it, louder this time: "My mind controls my reality!"

"That is the beginning of prana-bindu balance," Jessica said. "It is only the beginning, though."