This elderly, perhaps drunken gentleman didn't seem to hear the crowd around him telling him he was in no shape to drive. Instead, he gassed the golf cart and proceeded to flatten a bed of flowers before driving up on a curb, flying out of the cart, and face-planting on the cement ground. It wasn't until after he crashed that his friends decided to take away the keys.
Gentleman ignores warnings not to drive golf cart, ends up with a doozy of a face plant
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- bad drivers
- golf cart mishaps
Fewer people are driving because of COVID-19 — but more of them are getting into accidents
From Wired: Heeding public health officials, plenty of people stopped traveling. So yes, traffic deaths did decline, at least in the first half of the year, according to the most recent government data available. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which tracks traffic fatalities, says 16,650 people died on US roads from January through June, compared with… READ THE REST
Armored vehicle almost flattens a bunch of people
News 24 reports that "No SA National Defence Force (SANDF) members were injured after a Rooikat light armoured vehicle hit a fence during a practice run ahead of the annual Armed Forces Day commemorations in Polokwane on Monday." Image: News24/YouTube READ THE REST
Here's what happens when you drive a 12-ton bus across a 10-ton bridge
https://d2pvyxdw30n8fd.cloudfront.net/KY3/v5bc55ad79bb1b/SD.mp4 You can see this cute bridge in California sag ominously as a heavy bus passes over it. According to the person who shot the video, "This is the 2nd bus to cross the 10-ton limit one-lane Beaver bridge." I don't think the bridge can handle many more bus crossings like this. READ THE REST
Vitagene offers a DNA-supported plan for a healthier life, and it's less than $80
With the DNA of more than 100 million Americans already cataloged, it's probably no surprise that we see fascinating stories of decades-old secrets made right by the results of a random match in a DNA pool almost every day. Like the American woman reunited with a vast collection of European family members lost over 60… READ THE REST
This portable, Wi-Fi-enabled personal air conditioner is over 40% off for Memorial Day
Do we even need to tell you it's going to be a hotter-than-average summer? Sure, everybody and their mother is forecasting it. But did you really need a meteorologist to make it official? Every summer seems to get worse, with the last seven years being the warmest years on record. It's time to get more… READ THE REST
Get 2 years of SurShark VPN coverage for barely more than $20 a year
With hundreds of VPN services vying for your attention, it's tough to determine which ones actually live up to the hype and which ones aren't quite as dedicated to privacy. That's why it's always instructive when a respected outlet like TechRadar releases its list of the top VPNs of 2021. Every year, the best rise to… READ THE REST