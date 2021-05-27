Gentleman ignores warnings not to drive golf cart, ends up with a doozy of a face plant

Carla Sinclair

This elderly, perhaps drunken gentleman didn't seem to hear the crowd around him telling him he was in no shape to drive. Instead, he gassed the golf cart and proceeded to flatten a bed of flowers before driving up on a curb, flying out of the cart, and face-planting on the cement ground. It wasn't until after he crashed that his friends decided to take away the keys.