Invasion of the mind snatchers: survey shows that 14% of Americans are QNuts

"A nontrivial 15% of Americans agree with the sweeping QAnon allegation that 'the government, media, and financial worlds in the U.S. are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex trafficking operation," reports PRRI (Public Religion Research Institute) in a press release about its survey looking into Americans' beliefs about QAnon lies.

PRRI, a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization, also found that "Republicans (23%) are significantly more likely than independents (14%) and Democrats (8%) to agree that the government, media, and financial worlds in the U.S. are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex trafficking operation."