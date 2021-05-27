From Brad Stone's book, Amazon Unbound, we have Jeff Bezos's rules for epic storytelling. He's seen a few movies in his time! [via @BradStone]

• A heroic protagonist who experiences growth and change

• A compelling antagonist

• Wish fulfillment (e.g., the protagonist has hidden abilities, such as superpowers or magic)

• Moral choices

• Diverse worldbuilding (different geographic landscapes)

• Urgency to watch next episode (cliffhangers)

• Civilizational high stakes (a global threat to humanity like an alien invasion—or a devastating pandemic)

• Humor

• Betrayal

• Positive emotions (love, joy, hope)

• Negative emotions (loss, sorrow)

• Violence

It's "not even wrong" boss talk that broadcasts confidence and knowledge but obviously doesn't really help, like reminding a chef that "food requires energy sources (e.g. wheat and intramuscular fiber), flavored with compounds (e.g. table salt, diacetyl) and must taste good (umami)."

It's close to—but not quite the same as, because Bezos has a job—the folks you see online that I've taken to calling Trope Eunuchs. If they're older than 40, they've read the Joseph Campbell-obsessed script guru types. If they're younger than 40, they've lost weeks of their lives to TV Tropes dot com. They know how it's done, in the sense of butterflies pinned to a board, but it's immaterial because there are unseen barriers to success that lie beyond their frame of reference.

Like Bezos, though, they can't think past checklists because unchecked checklist items readily explain failures whereas success never needs accounting for.