Watch a group of bears crash a high school pool party

Jefferson County High School students were having a bash at the Chalet Village swimming pool in Gatlinburg, Tennessee when a sleuth of bears crashed the festivities. The video above was taken after the students decided it wasn't their party any longer. From UPI:

[MIchelle] Johnson said in a Facebook post that Chalet Village employees told her bears are frequently seen in the area, but the group that visited the pool was unusually large.

"The guys at Chalet Village said they had never seen so many at one time," she wrote.