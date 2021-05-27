Shrill Karen demands to speak with airport manager after security stopped her from running into restricted area

Here's a Karen spotted at an airport demanding to speak to the manager, shared by TikTok user @Kevindurio. "I want the manager of the fucking airport here!" she shouts to security. She then turns to the passengers who are waiting in seats for their flight. "Who saw him choke me to the ground?"

One helpful passenger pipes up. "I saw you run through the door when you weren't supposed to."

This sends Karen into shrill damsel-in-distress mode. "He choke holded me to the ground! I am a woman in a dress!!"

But when a passenger says "Boo hoo" and another shouts "You deserved it," her voice drops a few octaves with, "Boo hoo! You fuck off."