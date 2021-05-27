Tater Tots are tasty trash

Today I learned that Tater Tots, which I have always considered to be best used as an ingredient rather than a stand-alone foodstuff, are actually debris!

Yes, your beloved Tots are just the cast-off waste of making fries, reconstituted into carb-loaded nuggets with lots of exposed surface area to be made crispy. Perhaps better than fries, Tots were created through a deep love of recycling and money. Tater Tots are worth more than cattle feed.

Tots prepared in an air fryer with lots of MSG are great, but deep fried in beef tallow you've really got something.