That time Louis Vuitton made a netbook

I occasionally chance across the Louis Vuitton Damier Ebene Handheld PC, released in 2003 and a rare find on eBay, Tradesey, Yahoo Japan, etc. You'll pay through the nose for what is, in essence, an NEC MobilePro in LVMC livery: a low-end but surprisingly snappy instant-on clamshell device running Windows CE.

Isn't it handsome? Rapper Travis Scott is known to own one and his posting of it to Instagram about doubled the price it fetches at auction a few years ago.

If you want one of the weirdest and most distinctive laptops of all time, it's a solid pick that's guaranteed to make you popular at parties. If you want the device, though, a later-gen MobilePro is a better bet.