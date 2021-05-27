This device translates babies' cries into words

Zoundream is advertised as the "world's first translator of newborn cries." It makes use of all the latest buzzwords: "Internet of things," "Big data," and "Artificial intelligence" to decipher what your squawking infant is trying to tell you: "I'm hungry," "I need to burp," "I'm uncomfortable," "I'm so sleepy," or "I've stomach pain."

From the website:

How does it works Parents just need to keep Baby Translator nearby their baby Baby Translator automatically detects baby cries, filtering any other sound Whenever a cry is recognised, Baby Translator analyzes it in a few seconds The cry is translated, and the feedback is shown on device screen

I think they are serious.