For the price, this 5-inch Victorinox Cook's Knife is a bargain. It's the sharpest out-of-the-box knife I've ever encountered. (I use Jamie Oliver's method to sharpen it on a steel.) Because of the plastic handle, it's lighter than most kitchen knives, which takes some getting used to, but this has become the knife I grab first.
Victorinox Cook's Knives are wickedly sharp
I've been using this vacuum robot for months and it's great. Here's a coupon code to get it for cheap
Use code 20QR9LW8 at checkout and click the coupon checkbox to get this Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner for a very low price. I've been using it for several months and it does a great of cleaning up cat fur, crumbs, and other micro-detritus. I'm surprised how gross our floors get after just a couple of… READ THE REST
I recommend this rowing machine
I wasn't sure what to expect from a sub-$250 rowing machine, but the Sunny has proven to be a solid machine. It was easy to assemble (and came with a screwdriver, hex keys, and wrenches). The operation is smooth and very quiet. Resistance is magnetic and adjustable from 1 to 8. The tiny-display "computer" that tracks calories,… READ THE REST
This set of 6 nesting stainless steel bowls are great for potlucks
Now that Carla and I are vaccinated, we're enjoying backyard visits with friends. I bought this set of 6 nesting stainless steel bowls. They're good for bringing food to a backyard barbecue. The largest one is 7 quarts — capacious enough for a large salad. The lids form a tight seal, too, which means they won't… READ THE REST
Get 2 years of SurShark VPN coverage for barely more than $20 a year
With hundreds of VPN services vying for your attention, it's tough to determine which ones actually live up to the hype and which ones aren't quite as dedicated to privacy. That's why it's always instructive when a respected outlet like TechRadar releases its list of the top VPNs of 2021. Every year, the best rise to… READ THE REST
The Twovet comforter might just solve you and your partner's bed disagreements
Lack of commitment. Constant arguing. Money woes. Those are all among the most common reasons that a relationship will fall apart. But there are plenty of smaller issues that take their toll as well. These smaller bricks in the wall may not seem like a big deal, but as part of a collective unhappy whole,… READ THE REST
This lightweight minimalist wallet is extremely slim and protects your vital data
When you get a new leather wallet, that bi-fold or even tri-fold design feels brimming with coolness and possibility. But before long, it's not only jammed full of cards, photos, and cash, but all kinds of assorted odds and ends, like business cards, receipts, and post-it notes. Once you've onboarded all that stuff, that once… READ THE REST