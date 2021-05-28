A fire truck on its way to a burning house crashes into building, leaving two huge holes

A fire truck in Philadelphia was sounding its siren as it sped to a house fire Wednesday afternoon when an oblivious driver got in front of it, causing the truck to swerve into a Toyota. It then "bounced off the median, hit a parked truck and careened into a building," according to 6ABC. The crash left two truck-size holes in the building.

Although all four firefighters in the truck were injured, they were all released from the hospital later that night. A woman driving the Toyota was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.