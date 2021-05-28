Cocaine hidden in giant slabs of luncheon meat

Welcome to the ultimate luncheon: £20m1 worth of cocaine cunningly concealed inside enormous loaves of frozen mystery meat.

Truck driver Robert Tromp, 49, was collared by U.K. border guards at Harwich in Essex in November 2019. Inside the meaty blocks was 440 pounds of cocaine, imbound from the Netherlands. Tromp was convicted this week of attempting to import Class A drugs and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment.

1. According to the police, estimating an ungenerous cut at street level. Sold pure it would be worth about £9m.



