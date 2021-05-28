Mountain lion crashes through window of SF Bay Area house after seeing taxidermy inside

After midnight on Tuesday, a mountain lion smashed through the front window of a home in San Bruno, just south of San Francisco. According to police, the wayward animal was likely attracted to taxidermy trophy heads of big game animals visible through the window. Bet the cat was super-disappointed. Or maybe it was seeking revenge.

The homeowner scared the animal out of the house. Authorities were unable to locate it.

The incident occurred […] near open space that stretches from the coast in Pacifica across the peninsula to the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Mountain lion sightings aren't uncommon in California. The Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates 4,000 to 6,000 mountain lions live in the state. But the San Bruno Police Department called what happened Tuesday "out of the ordinary."