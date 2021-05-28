"Real" Milli Vanilli singer John Davis dies of Covid

John Davis, one of the real voices behind 1980s lip-sync pop act Milli Vanilli, died this week of Covid. He was 66.

Davis' daughter, Jasmin Davis, confirmed the performer's death to CNN Thursday. She revealed the news initially in a post shared on his Facebook page this week."Unfortunately my dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus," she wrote on Monday."He made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause."

Davis was part of a small team of performers who recorded the songs attributed to Milli Vanilli's Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan, who soared to stardom and fell just as fast from grace when the truth came out.

Morvan hailed Davis's work "from the edge of the stage" on Twitter.

Their album—which is to say John Davis's—was a smash hit in 1988, selling 11 million copies, winning a Grammy award, and spawning hits such as "Girl You Know It's True," "Blame It On The Rain" and "Babe Don't Forget My Number." But the follow-up LP was derailed when it emerged the stars didn't do the singing.

In the video embed above, Davis and Morvan perform a medley of the classics; Pilatus died in 1998.