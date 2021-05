The A-Team was about as much fun as television could possibly be when television was a good as it was ever going to get. Colorful characters, ridiculous action, and really amazing casting.

Only a show this cool could make the 1983 GMC Vandura into an iconic and cool car!

George Peppard, Dirk Benedict, Mr. T and Dwight Schultz' performances were brilliant together, and apart.

Mostly I pretend the movie didn't happen, but it was too hard try and see those guys as The A-Team.