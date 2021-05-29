Colbert spoofs the Rand Paul/Richard Marx feud

Gareth Branwyn

When Rand Paul received a suspicious package of white powder in the mail last week, he was quick to blame it on a threat from Richard Marx(?), the 80s/90s pop singer. Marx had tweeted that he wanted to buy drinks for Paul's neighbor, the guy who'd tackled the Kentucky Senator in a property dispute in 2017. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was quick to poke fun of this bizarre social media silliness with a spoof of a Richard Marx song with musician/singer Louis Cato doing a spot-on Marx impression.