The new and tiny Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect is wireless, has a built-in microphone and a Raspberry Pico chip

The new Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect ($24.50) is a feature-packed little microcontroller. Look at how small it is compared to my trusty Arduino Uno (top photo). It has a built-in mic so you can use it in projects that require sound activation or voice recognition. It also has 6-axis IMU (accelerometer, gyroscope). And it has Bluetooth and Wireless.

Check out this Adafruit video where Limor Fried demos a Dogecoin ticker she built with the Nano RP2040 Connect:

Learn Embedded Systems has a deeper look: