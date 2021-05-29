Want to learn coding, app development, or even guitar? These classes are on sale for $20 in honor of Memorial Day

Whether you've been in the market for a career change or you just want to learn a fun new hobby, it can be hard to know where to turn to for classes.
Luckily, for Memorial Day, these course bundles are majorly marked down. From ASL courses that will help you get your certification, to app design courses that will help you create something of your own, there's something here for everyone. Plus, all of these guides are taught by highly sought-after professionals who will make learning fun, engaging and easy. Go ahead and give your resume a much-needed refresh with one of the courses below.
The Complete Stock & Cryptocurrency Investment Toolkit Bundle – $20; originally $1,815
If you've been curious about investing in stocks and even cryptocurrency, but you feel like you don't have the background knowledge to make the jump, this class bundle will help you out. It offers 54.5 hours of classes that will teach you what to look for and how to go about investing.
The Become a Professional YouTuber Bundle – $20 with coupon; originally $1,600
Here, you'll learn everything you need to know to create and build a business off of your YouTube channel. From shooting and editing to marketing, this course bundle covers how to maximize your channel to its highest potential.
The Ultimate Amazon FBA & Dropship Master Class Bundle – $20 with coupon; originally $1,292
Learn to set up and run a successful Amazon shop with this class. It offers 40 hours of material that will show you how to set up your Amazon business, source products, dropship to customers, and more.
The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle – $20 with coupon; originally $4,056
Whether you've wanted to learn to code for your job or just to boost your resume, the course bundle will help you out. It offers more than 270 hours on widely-used languages such as Python, Java, and JavaScript. You'll even discover how Python is applied in machine learning.
The All-In-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle – $20 with coupon; originally $3,284
With the increase in data leaks this past decade, internet security is a hotter topic than ever. This is the perfect course for those looking to make a career move into cybersecurity. Over 18 courses, you'll learn about ethical hacking, Python and NMAP.
The 2021 Premium Unity Game Developer Certification Bundle – $20 with coupon; originally $3,400
Learn how to develop your own video games with this course bundle. In addition to teaching you how to build and monetize games, you'll receive 146-hours of training on Unity and Blender.
The 2021 Ultimate Mixology & Cocktail Trainer Bundle – $20 with coupon; originally $1,000
Learn how to make bar-worthy drinks from leading mixologists with this course bundle. You'll learn how to make amazing cocktails, along with fun information about those cocktails' history through 9 hours of entertaining content.
The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle – $20 with coupon; originally $618
The deaf and hard-of-hearing make a significant portion of our population, but most Americans aren't well-equipped to communicate with them. With 29-hours of training, you'll be an expert in American Sign Language in no time. Throughout 13 courses, you'll learn everything from the ASL alphabet and vocabulary to describing emotions.
The 2021 Complete Digital Marketing Super Bundle – $20 with coupon; originally $2,786
Learning how to market yourself well online can make a huge difference in your business or personal branding. This class will walk you through search engine optimization, as well as social media management over the course of 52 hours.
The Complete 2021 Beginner to Expert Guitar Lessons Bundle – $20 with coupon; originally $2,800
Learn how to play the guitar from experts over the course of 79 hours that will take you from beginner to expert. The courses cover chords, notes and scales, techniques and so much more. Even if you're not a beginner, this bundle can help you refine and improve your existing skills.
The 2021 Complete All-in-One Adobe Creative Cloud Suite Certification Course Bundle – $20 with coupon; originally $2,400
Give your resume a glow-up by adding Adobe Creative Cloud proficiency to your skillset This course bundle offers 80-hours of content on Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator and more.
The 2021 Complete PMP Career Training Certification Bundle – $20 with coupon; originally $1,990
Prepare for a career in project management with this course bundle. It offers 38 hours of content on project management, methodologies, Lean Six Sigma, and everything else you need to know to be a success. By the end of these courses, you'll be prepared to tackle the PMP exam.
The 2021 Complete Computer Science Training Bundle – $20 with coupon; originally $1,800
Brush up on your CompSci skills with this course bundle, which offers expert instruction on Python, Linux, TensorFlow, discrete math, and more. Whether you're in the tech field or not, these skills definitely won't be overlooked by recruiters.
The Complete Mobile & App Development Bundle – $20 with coupon; originally $1,791
Almost everything is ruled by apps these days, so learning mobile app development is a surefire path towards a stable career. Here, you'll learn how to build and market your own iPhone and Android apps, and by the end, you will be well-versed in Java, React Native, Git, and more. Prices subject to change.