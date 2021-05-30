Save up to 70 percent on flashlights and other outdoor lighting tools for the summer

With the days heating up and summer excursions beginning to fill everyone's schedules, the outside world is beckoning once again. But let's not forget — the wilderness is called the wilderness for a reason, and if you aren't careful or adequately prepared, the wilds can get pretty scary pretty darn quick.

Preparedness doesn't get any more basic than guaranteeing the ability to see, especially once night falls. From campers, hikers, and cyclists to just those who don't want to get stuck in the dark, this array of resourceful flashlights, headlamps, and lanterns, each at up to 70 percent off its regular price, can help make sure you're always living up to the Boy Scouts motto.

Flashlights

These are the same lights used by U.S. military special forces units, so you can rest assured that they're field-tested and ready to work when they're most needed. Encased in a weatherproof, indestructible, and ultra-lightweight titanium alloy shell, this tactical flashlight throws an 800-lumen beam of light that can be seen for miles. It also has 5 different lighting modes for you to adjust between the strength and effect you need.

Drop it from 30 feet or dunk it underwater for a half-hour, this bruiser of a tactical flashlight is all good and ready to deliver. Made for active outdoor use, this aluminum-constructed light can reach a beam distance of over 1,200 feet at its highest of three lighting settings. And since you might not find many outlets during your travels, you'll appreciate its 18 hours of run time, enough to get you through any prolonged periods of darkness.

This flashlight from Q-Beam also packs in 18 hours of useability and has the same ruggedness and durability as the tactical light. But the Max Midnight is also waterproof in up to 3 feet of water, flashes a 590-lumen beam almost 1,400 feet, and even includes its own tactical bezel for self-defense if needed. These LEDs serve a super-powerful light that anyone carrying this all-around tactical darling will definitely appreciate.

This is light ensures you'll never be at the mercy of batteries again. Working quadruple duty as a flashlight, power bank, working light, and warning light, the integrated solar cell is a huge lifesaver, letting this tool charge itself on solar power alone. Of course, a standard USB recharge works as well. Weather-resistant and featuring a magnetic back to go hands-free, you can set up this light in a resourceful lantern mode, use it as a spotlight, send up a red strobe emergency effect, and more.

Lightweight and only 5 inches long, this professional-grade flashlight is actually calibrated for medical use. Its dual light sources and 3 brightness levels cut down on glare during an eye exam and serve up all the wattage needed for a proper oral exam. Plus, the K3Pro has a high color rendering index, which gives a more accurate sense of an object's true color under bright light.

If you're a fan of the rotating head style light, this one's for you. The Nano Torch has a head on a swivel, enabling users to twist light at up to a 90-degree angle to go with the five different lighting modes. The tail cap is magnetic for easy mounting, the lock mode eliminates accidental turn-ons while conserving battery life, and the intelligent memory chip remembers the last setting you used and fires that one up when you're ready to get back to work.

Don't let size distract you — the pocket torch is absolutely the real deal. Backed by a 4.6 out of 5-star rating among Amazon shoppers, this blistering 1,300 lumens light can send a beam almost the length of a football field. Meanwhile, the dual side switch design can help users mode switch quickly, while the strike bezel embedded with high-hardness nano-ceramic beads makes it easy to break glass in an emergency.

With its innovative modular design, the G1 is practically a Transformer, morphing into the tool you need with its full host of customization options. With a few twists and changes, the G1 can be a flashlight or lantern, a power bank or a compass, and a whole lot more. And while all 12 of this flashlight's adjustable talents are pretty awesome, it's the 1080 lumens, 1,000 feet of range, impact resistance, and up to 10 hours of battery life that make the G1 truly exciting.

Headlamps

Slip this headlamp onto your head and you've got a compact, lightweight, easily adjustable light source that can illuminate up to 50 feet ahead of you. It sports three different light settings and can be worn over a hat, a helmet, or other headgear. Best of all, you get three of 'em with this package, enough to outfit your entire party for safety when the circumstances warrant.

Sure, it can make you look like Cyclops from the X-Men, but the Liteband Flex is more than just a cool wraparound-style headlamp. Of course, the wide-beam approach with a more than 210-degree spread throws a blanket of light in all directions so you don't always have to look in the precise direction to get a good visual look. The five different lighting settings drive the 300 lumens set of 20 LEDs capable of working up to 25 hours on a fresh set of alkaline batteries.

White light or red light, soft floodlights or punchy full brightness, the UT10 can stretch in all kinds of different directions. A set of accessories make it easy to hook this light to a hat, a bike, or just right on your head, while the built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery provides an environmentally friendly and economic power supply via USB. The UT10's versatility makes it a prime tool for nearly any lighting situation.

For those really serious about a quality headlamp, the Bold-S stands out. The 1080 lumens can illuminate an area up to 800 yards away. It has four different lighting modes, and the built-in 90-degree range of motion makes for very simple use. As headgear, the Bold-S is both comfortable and reliable whenever you need to go hands-free during camping, hiking, emergencies, and more.

Lanterns and bundles

Sure, the Mogics Coconut is a light, but it almost looks like a work of art. Backed by more than $100,000 from Kickstarter donors, this light self-inflates in seconds, features four brightness modes, and yes, it's fully waterproof, so you can even float it in your pool for some fantastic night swimming. Once you're done, you can deflate it, fold it, and pack it for easy transport anywhere.

This collection from Bell and Howell features both a hearty tactical flashlight with five lighting modes and built-in strobe and SOS features for emergencies, as well as an ultra-bright LED lantern that collapses to the size of a smartphone. Both hugely resourceful and hugely portable, both lights are also water-resistant and can make life around camp a whole lot easier. Plus, you can choose between red, green, silver, or even shocking pink varieties.

This is the collection for those who want to be ready for anything at all times. Users get a flashlight with 6 light modes and an adjustable zoom, a collapsible lantern with a 2-mile light beam, and a hands-free headlamp with 3 light modes and 5 different swivel positions. And each and every one of those items is more than 40 times brighter than traditional LED lights.

