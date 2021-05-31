Gravel Institute, the lefty answer to PragerU, takes a sobering look at Uber business model, why it has never turned a profit, and how its workers… er independent contractors are set up for failure.
Image: Screengrab
Gravel Institute on how Uber is a scam
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- capitalism
- Gravel Institute
- uber drivers
- ubernomics
Cookie Monster, Big Bird, and other Sesame Street characters shill DoorDash in Super Bowl ads
In a series of Super Bowl ads, Sesame Street lent favorites like Cookie Monster, Big Bird and Super Grover to the DoorDash brand. The commercials also feature Hamilton star Daveed Diggs. My knee-jerk reaction: Is nothing sacred? Why are Sesame Street characters in ads?! Well, as you can probably guess, it comes down to money.… READ THE REST
"Anarchist Anthropologist" David Graeber, credited with coining "The 99%," has died
David Graeber hated being called "The Anarchist Anthropologist." But he was both those things — an anarchist activist, a figurehead of the Occupy movement, and a professor of anthropology at the London School of Economics. His wife reports that he has passed away at the age of 59. No cause of death is mentioned. Graeber… READ THE REST
Richard Pryor explains how capitalism leads to racism, in a 1977 interview
White homes. [Network executives] worry about that a lot. […] [They're afraid I'm] going to stop some racism. They're probably afraid of that. Because then people don't hate each other, then people start talking because soon people people don't hate each other and people start talking to each other and then they start talking to… READ THE REST
