In this Ask a Mortician, Caitlin tells the incredibly bizarre story of the Love Has Won cult, and the death of their belligerent, alcoholic, Trump-loving, Colloidal Silver-swillin' guru, "Mother God."
In the episode, Caitlin raises an interesting question: Is it legal to keep the body of a loved one around after death and is it "corpse abuse" if you dress it up in Christmas tree lights and put glitter eye shadow on it?" Such a strange and unsettling case.
Image: Screengrab
Is is legal to mummify your cult leader?
