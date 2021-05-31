National Covid variants given official names to avoid confusion

The World Health Organization announced easy-to-say names for Covid variants. Though official strain names already existed, they are highly technical and media invariably used vague and sensational terms such as "British variant" to describe them instead—and now there are at least two separate variants confusingly referred to as "Indian". The "variants of concern":

Covid Alpha: first documented in UK

Covid Beta: first documented in South Africa

Covid Gamma: first documented in Brazil

Covid Delta: first documented in India

