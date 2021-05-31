Cops: mass-shooting at Walmart averted by arrest of extremist

Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, of Kerrville, Texas, was arrested Friday and charged with making a terrorist threat, report police, who identify Blevins as an extremist and said he was planning a mass-shooting at Walmart. Investigators "possibly saved many lives," says the Kerr County sheriff's office in a statement posted to Facebook.

According to the news release, "radical ideology paraphernalia, including books, flags and handwritten documents" were found in his home along with weapons capable of executing such an attack.

"This case reminds us that we need to always be vigilant. Many think 'that can't happen here', and it was well on the way to happening," said Sheriff Larry Leitha, "Our investigators did outstanding work in this case, and possibly saved many lives. The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable.

Blevins' trash shrine, as posed for photos by deputies, has interesting components ranging from standard-issue neo-nazi paraphernalia to the flag of the far-right but decidedly un-Aryan Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Heavy reports that Coleman has a criminal history and is on probation for drugs offenses; his mugshots show a lot of facial sores characteristic of ongoing meth use, so some skepticism may be in order about the credibility of his threat.