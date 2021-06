Gender reveal disasters seem to be a real sign of our times.

I have followed the incredible escalations of gender reveals as they felt like an extension of the massive buildup that I have witnessed since the mid 1980s in bar mitzvah parties.

I watched bar mitzvah parties go from relatively small gatherings of friends and family post-event, probably with a catered luncheon, turn into theme parties that rival tech bro fantasy weddings in the forest.