Seeking a bed to crash in, drunk guy breaks into the exact wrong Airbnb

Waking up in handcuffs is right up there with waking up to water pouring on you or a pod of spiders crawling on your skin. All extremely undesirable. This unnamed bubblehead has a habit of breaking into area Milwaukee Airbnb's to sleep his booze off, but the one he recently chose happened to be filled with sheriff's deputies in from Montana for training. When one deputy heard some clamoring in the upstairs of the house in the middle of the night he dismissed it as another deputy getting in late or using the bathroom. The next morning when they discovered an open door they investigated to find Goldi-drunks sleeping in a bed.

via Yahoo!:

This silly guy found the one Airbnb in all of downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, loaded with cops," one deputy said. "He woke up in handcuffs."

Below is one deputy's TikTok account of the break-in by the deputies involved: