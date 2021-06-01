Erika Thompson not only removes bees from residential sites in Austin (and across Texas) by rescuing rather than exterminating them, but she does so in this video by scooping them up with her bare hands. No beekeeper suit needed here. She also realizes these bees, who are huddling under an umbrella after a storm, need a queen bee and she just happens to have one on her. Once her job is done, she will take them to a honeybee sanctuary.
This amazing bee whisperer scoops up bees with bare hands as if they were candy
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- bee rescuers
- bees
- texas beeworks
Watch Angelina Jolie get swarmed by bees
May 20 was World Bee Day. And to celebrate the occasion and raise awareness of the importance of bees, Angelina Jolie did a National Geographic photoshoot with a bunch of bees crawling all over her for 18 minutes. She has also been named the "Godmother of Bees" by UNESO (which is apparently a 5-year term):… READ THE REST
Watch: Beekeeper transfers bee colony from old toilet tank to a new hive
Erika Thompson, the founder of Texas Beeworks, recently came across a colony of bees living a toilet tank. Watch this video to see how she expertly transferred the bees to a wooden hive, and how she found the queen and used her as a lure to encourage the remaining stray bees to walk down a… READ THE REST
Watch a beekeeper remove a beehive from a toilet
Evidently this beekeeper gets some interesting calls! I recently made some simple syrup with locally sourced honey and my kitchen was immediately and intensely over run with bees. I closed all the doors to the interior of the house, opened the windows and covered up the boiling pot. The bees left after a few minutes,… READ THE REST
Win a PlayStation 5, an Xbox Series X, a Nintendo Switch, and more in this giveaway
We all know the drill. Whether it's production difficulties or high demand, trying to score a next-generation gaming console in the first few weeks of release has always been a nightmare. But six months after its debut, buying a PlayStation 5 is still mostly an exercise in futility. Thanks to a semiconductor shortage that's wreaking havoc… READ THE REST
This bundle of popular Mac apps can optimize your entire system for just $35
Just like your body and your car, if you take care of your Mac, your Mac will take care of you. Officially, Apple's flagship computer is expected to give users between 5 and 8 years of quality service. But if you properly care for your rig and do the proper security and maintenance, most Macs… READ THE REST
This touchscreen monitor is a fun, useful first Raspberry Pi programming project
Part of the universal appeal of the single-board Raspberry Pi microcomputer is its nearly limitless potential. As one tiny board, the Pi can be programmed and used as the engine to complete a whole host of computing projects, making it virtually as limitless as your imagination. Of course, part of the problem many users face… READ THE REST