This amazing bee whisperer scoops up bees with bare hands as if they were candy

Erika Thompson not only removes bees from residential sites in Austin (and across Texas) by rescuing rather than exterminating them, but she does so in this video by scooping them up with her bare hands. No beekeeper suit needed here. She also realizes these bees, who are huddling under an umbrella after a storm, need a queen bee and she just happens to have one on her. Once her job is done, she will take them to a honeybee sanctuary.