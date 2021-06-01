This guy watched one episode from every season of SNL and charted its rise and fall

Mark Frauenfelder

YouTuber Drew Gooden watched one episode from every season of Saturday Night Live's 46-years-and-counting run. I think I have the opposite sense of humor of Gooden. He failed to appreciate Mr. Bill, gave the first seasons short shrift, and thought the early 90s seasons with Chris Farley, Chris Rock, David Spade, Dana Carvey, and Mike Myers were "overrated." Oh well. It was still interesting to see how the show has evolved over the decades.