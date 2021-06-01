For years, designer Sean Tejaratchi has been posting his gut-bustingly funny photoshopped images to Tumblr. But much of it has been pulled, thanks to Tumblr's G-rated policy. No matter! Sean has moved to his own website, LiarTownUSA where you can enjoy his absurdist sense of humor in all its uncensored splendor.
Tumblr has censored most of Liartown's content, so follow it here
- Sean Tejaratchi
LiartownUSA's Social Justice Kittens calendar
Add this to the ongoing list of "quirky and downright strange" calendars for 2019: Sean Tejaratchi of LiartownUSA's Social Justice Kittens. It's 2019. All around us, ancient evils lurk in the deepening shadows, growing more powerful by the hour, feeding on hatred and centuries of oppression. The signs and symbols are everywhere for those willing… READ THE REST
Liartown, USA leaves Tumblr over NSFW-ban; announces new 544-page Crap Hound book "devoted to images notable for their lack of positivity"
Liartown, USA is Sean Tejaratchi's (previously) incredible, longrunning visual surreal satire site, and it is the latest casualty of parent company Verizon's decision to purge the site of all NSFW content effective Dec 17. READ THE REST
Liartown: the First Four Years, a tour-de-force of killer shooping and acerbic wit
Sean Tejaratchi's amazing Liartown, USA (previously) is a bottomless well of astoundingly good photoshops from a parallel universe of bitter, ha-ha-only-serious sight gags, minutely detailed, lovingly crafted and often NSFW; Tejaratchi's new 248-page color, 8.5"x11" anthology, LiarTown: The First Four Years 2013-2017 is a powerful dose of creepypasta in its purest form. READ THE REST
