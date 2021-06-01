Tumblr has censored most of Liartown's content, so follow it here

Mark Frauenfelder
Homemade Diaper Horse toy

For years, designer Sean Tejaratchi has been posting his gut-bustingly funny photoshopped images to Tumblr. But much of it has been pulled, thanks to Tumblr's G-rated policy. No matter! Sean has moved to his own website, LiarTownUSA where you can enjoy his absurdist sense of humor in all its uncensored splendor.