Watch: A hungry little mouse chomps on veal shank in a Whole Foods deli display

Last week, Whole Foods customers at the Columbus Circle location in New York City were treated to more than just cuts of meat in the deli's display case. There was also an entertaining little mouse enjoying a generous portion of veal shank that cost $22.99/lb. TikTok user @DefineBritt (Brittany Ellis), who shot the video, can be heard laughing as she says, "Why is there a mouse?"

From ABC7NY:

Ellis said she tried to get the attention of employees at Whole Foods. "Eventually, I first tried to hit up two associates that were like in the produce section because the butchers been busy when they didn't respond," she said. "We eventually waited for the butcher to let him know. He thought we were going (to) purchase meat at first, I was like no, I don't think you want to put your hand back in there because there's a mouse that could bite you or you know, health reasons I don't know what it could do. It's busy eating, it might think your food."

After Ellis's video went viral, Whole Foods made a statement. "We take this situation very seriously. We immediately removed and disposed of all products in the case, performed a deep cleaning, and brought in a third party service for a thorough inspection. The store diligently followed our detailed protocol in response and continues to work closely with our food safety team."

Ellis understandably says she left her groceries at Whole Foods that day, and won't be returning to the store.