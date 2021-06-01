Watch first-person video from a drone flying directly into the fiery cauldron of Iceland's erupting volcano

Filmmaker Joey Helms flew his DJI drone directly into the crater of Iceland's erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano.

"FPV (first person video) drones are notorious for crashing, it is part of the hobby," Helms writes. "So in an effort to get a unique vantage point and perspective into the crater we flew this remarkably capable drone as close to the lava river and caldera as possible. One of it turned out to be it's very last flight. At least the goggles record a great 1080p image allowing us to actually capture the last seconds the drone saw… Was it worth it? You tell me People crash and loose FPV drones all the time, at least we got an epic final view. :)"