Watch lemurs truly enjoy a concert by an 11-year-old girl dressed in an alligator costume

Carla Sinclair

These lumurs stuck in a Bankok zoo actually seem to enjoy Thai folk and pop songs played on a keyboard by Seenlada Supat, an 11-year-old zoo volunteer dressed in an alligator costume. They watch her weekly concerts while eating and lounging, some sitting right on her instrument as she plays. "I don't mind," she told Reuters, unafraid of how close the animals come up to her. "It's as if they're playing music with me too."