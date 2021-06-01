Watch Michael Flynn endorse Trumper's call for a Myanmar-style coup in the US

At a pro-Trump rally in Dallas, Texas yesterday, Trump's former national security adviser seemingly agreed that it would be a fine idea to stage a Myanmar-style coup in the United States. From CNN:

Flynn made the comments at an event in Dallas on Sunday that was attended by prominent peddlers of the QAnon conspiracy theory and the Big Lie.

"I want to know why what happened in Minamar (sic)can't happen here?" a member of the audience, who identified himself as a Marine, asked Flynn.

"No reason, I mean, it should happen here. No reason. That's right," Flynn responded […]

A message posted to a Parler account used by Flynn on Monday claimed Flynn's words had been twisted and that he was not calling for a coup.