Above is "Four Laps," a delightful Ignite talk about the joy of looped videos that itself is a looped video, by creative coder/typographer/writer Marcin Wichary. Over at Medium, Marcin reveals "The making of Four Laps."

Marcin is the wonderful creator of such things as the playable Pac-Man Google Doodle (2010), the Segmented Type Playground (2018), and a forthcoming book about typing and keyboards.