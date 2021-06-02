When a confused hen doesn't notice one of her eggs is misplaced, sitting out in the open right under her beak, another chicken comes over and shows her how it's done, giving it a good deep shove under the hen. But the chicken isn't through with the hen. Ruffled by the mama bird's blasé attitude, the chicken then scolds the bird-brained hen with two pecks. That oughta teach her.
A chicken scolds a hen who doesn't know where her egg is supposed to go in this funny video
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- chickens
- henpecked
- parenting duties
How to heat your chickens (and your home) with Bitcoin
For the first time ever, the Bitcoin market value has just topped $1 trillion. That's great news for crypto investors! Unfortunately, it also means the currency's energy consumption demands are skyrocketing with it. According to recent reports, the complicated computational algorithms that enable cryptomining are now using more energy than the entire country of Argentina,… READ THE REST
How many slaps does it take to cook a chicken?
Louis Weisz tackles an enduring question that has consumed reddit and YouTube, creating several iterations of his Meat Beater 9000 device and his upgraded Poultry Punisher. He's able to raise the temperature of a chicken almost 30 degrees Fahrenheit, but slapping problems start to emerge above those temps. It turns out that the question is… READ THE REST
3D printed T-Rex arms for chicken cosplay
Circle o' life? Let your chickens cosplay their dinosauric roots with these 3D-printable T-Rex/chicken arms. You can 3D print your own T-Rex/chicken arms at this Thingiverse page. [H/t Jay Townsend] Image: Twitter screengrab READ THE REST
This liquor-filled piñata will make you the life of any party
Lately, it feels like there hasn't been much to celebrate (mostly because people suck), but that may just be because you're not going to the right parties. Sure, anyone can throw a backyard BBQ or a surprise birthday, but how about something a little more, say, adult? Like a piñata filled with booze? Is that… READ THE REST
Learn MATLAB, ETABS, and more with this structural engineering training package
Programs like MATLAB and ETABS, as useful as they are to learn for a variety of reasons, are also notoriously difficult to master or even reach a working fluency with. Certain people go off to college and spend thousands of dollars to get to that level, and while this is understandable in certain cases, there… READ THE REST
This attention-grabbing LED floor lamp projects 16 million colors for only $90
Ever since Thomas Edison had his bright idea, lighting has meant one thing almost 99.9 percent of the time: soft white light. For decades, our parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents never complained because it was a heck of a lot better than darkness. But in the oh-so-jaded present, soft white light is, well, played out. Instead,… READ THE REST