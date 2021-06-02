A chicken scolds a hen who doesn't know where her egg is supposed to go in this funny video

Carla Sinclair

When a confused hen doesn't notice one of her eggs is misplaced, sitting out in the open right under her beak, another chicken comes over and shows her how it's done, giving it a good deep shove under the hen. But the chicken isn't through with the hen. Ruffled by the mama bird's blasé attitude, the chicken then scolds the bird-brained hen with two pecks. That oughta teach her.