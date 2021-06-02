Attempting to gun down a puppy, a Texas woman gutshot her own 5-year-old son

A woman in Texas apparently felt the need to draw a pistol and open fire on a charging 6 month old Boxer puppy, sending a ricochet into her 5-year-old son. The gun-totting 24-year-old Texan mother, Angelia Mia Vargas, has been charged with deadly conduct with a firearm.

ABC13:

That dog, named Bruno, is a 6-month-old boxer puppy. Bruno's owner did not want to appear on camera, but told us what happened.

"I came out of my house because Bruno was barking and barking. I thought my brother was coming," said the owner, who thought Bruno's barking was to indicate his brother was at the door. "So, I open the door just a little bit and he comes running out."



In Ring doorbell video obtained by ABC13, you can see Bruno running out with the owner following immediately behind. The owner can be seen telling the dog to come back in the house. The dog roams out onto the street, and less than a second later, multiple shots rang out. Gunshots were then followed by extended screaming by the little boy's parents.

Vargas's 5-year-old son was rushed to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threating wounds, police say.

The boy was struck in the abdomen by one of the three bullets that Vargas allegedly fired from a small caliber pistol, according to Detective J. Hasley with the HPD Major Assaults and Family Violence Division.

"She could have handled it differently. You know, she was there, her husband was there, I was there, nothing would have happened. Nothing bad like that," said Bruno's owner.