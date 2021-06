The state Senate of California passed SB-519, which makes it lawful to possess magic mushrooms, LSD, ketamine, MDMA, and other psychedelic drugs. It would also repeal the law prohibiting the cultivation of magic mushroom spores.

The bill passed on the Senate floor with 21 voting in favor of the bill and 16 against. Courthouse News says it "stands a decent chance of passing the House from where it would proceed to the desk of California Governor Gavin Newsom."