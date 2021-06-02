Real-life jetpack tested out on roller skates

Imagine a real-life jetpack that propels you forward instead of up. Now imagine roller skating with that jetpack. Imagine no more! Happy Mutant extraordinaire Ian Charnas has made that jetpack, tests it out and then recruits some skating pros to really take it for a ride. I'll be honest, I was worried for all of them!

The stuff he invents and the videos he makes are always so good, it truly seems like a crime that he only has 2.71K YouTube subscribers. Readers, do your thing!

screengrab via Ian Charnas/YT