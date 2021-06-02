Texas sponsor of restrictive voting bill gets brutally fact-checked on live TV

Texas Republican Bryan Hughes, lead sponsor of the proposed restrictive voting bill, tries to claim there are "hundreds of open cases" of voter fraud in the state.@brikeilarcnn shuts that down: "There's not, there's not, there's not … there are 43." pic.twitter.com/R6F75wBYMj — The Recount (@therecount) June 2, 2021

Texas state Sen. Bryan Hughes is the sponsor of Texas' proposed restrictive voting bill. The Big Lie promoter went on CNN with a phony smile and told lies to Brianna Keilar about the "hundreds of open cases" of voter fraud in his state.

Keilar was quick to reply:

"I just ask: Why is that when you only have 43 pending voter fraud charges in Texas? Only one is from 2020. You've previously misquoted that as, I think, about 400. It's really 43. Only one is from 2020 and there were 16 minor prosecutions for 2020. It was just people putting down addresses that weren't theirs."

Hughes doubled down on the lie: "There are hundreds of open cases in Texas."

To which Keilar said, "You may be talking about complaints, which anyone can file. There are not 'hundreds of open cases.' There are 43 pending voter fraud charges in Texas. This is according to your Republican attorney general's office. There are not hundreds, Sir."

Hughes has to admit that the "hundreds of cases" are actually complaints, but they need to take complaints, no matter who makes them "seriously."

Unfortunately for Hughes, no intelligent person who saw this humiliating exchange would take him seriously. Unfortunately for us, there are plenty of racist voters in his district who love his lies and will likely keep him in office.