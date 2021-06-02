This liquor-filled piñata will make you the life of any party

Lately, it feels like there hasn't been much to celebrate (mostly because people suck), but that may just be because you're not going to the right parties. Sure, anyone can throw a backyard BBQ or a surprise birthday, but how about something a little more, say, adult? Like a piñata filled with booze? Is that good enough? Great, because we're here to give it to you with this $100 credit for Nipyata! If you're over the age of 21, here's how this deal works: you'll get a $100 credit to Nipyata (a very fun portmanteau of nips and piñata) sent to you after purchase so you can spend more time making your friends laugh and less time worrying about the dollars and cents of it all. Nipyata will help you celebrate any birthday, anniversary, or dog's obedience school graduation by giving you the wholesome fun of whacking a hanging ball of liquor until you can't whack it anymore. Here, let us explain: https://www.youtube.com/embed/4LwwqImHVWs With Nipyata, the receiver will get the piñata of their choosing with 12-15 unbreakable liquor bottles inside waiting to start the party. Chose from Grey Goose Vodka, Fireball, Casamigos Tequila, or a ton of other liquors du jour for your occasion. Not really a piñata person? No worries, Nipyata also sells incredible, personalized cards for all occasions to pair with a gift for your loved one. And, in pure Nipyata fashion, the card includes a 50ml bottle of your choice of booze. The best part? The cards are only about $20 each, so you can send them to multiple people partying for a myriad of reasons (maybe one of those parties is even for you for being a great friend). See what Cosmopolitan, Food & Wine, Bustle, and Aol are raving about. Get Nipyata!® Drinkable Greeting Cards and Piñatas: $100 Credit for $70 (Reg. $100). Prices subject to change.